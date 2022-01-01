Menu
2014 Ford F-150

145,074 KM

Details

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

SuperCrew* 4x4/Satellite Radio/6 Seater/Bluetooth

2014 Ford F-150

SuperCrew* 4x4/Satellite Radio/6 Seater/Bluetooth

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,074KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8122084
  • Stock #: 25313
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXEKF99108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25313
  • Mileage 145,074 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * 4x4, SUPERCREW, SATELLITE RADIO, 6 SEATER, BLUETOOTH ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this ''MULTI-PURPOSE'' 2014 Ford F-150 Supercrew. Equipped with 4x4, CREW CAB, V8 ENGINE, 6 SPEED A/T, power windows, power locks, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

