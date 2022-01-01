+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 402A | HTD LTHR | ROOF | NAV 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Tuxedo Black Metallic
402A Equipment Group, FX Luxury Package, Trailer Tow Package, Leather Interior, Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Navigation, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Remote Start, 20 inch Wheels, 4WD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temp Control (EATC), Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 402A Luxury, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX Luxury Package, GVWR: 3,266 kg (7,200 lb) Payload Package, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Memory System, MyFord Touch, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close Switch, Power steering, PowerFold Colour-Keyed Power Heated Side Mirrors, Power-Sliding Rear-Window, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD Sony Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Painted.
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
