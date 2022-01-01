Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

109,111 KM

Details Description Features

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 402A | HTD LTHR | ROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 402A | HTD LTHR | ROOF | NAV

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8132797
  2. 8132797
  3. 8132797
Contact Seller

$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

109,111KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8132797
  • Stock #: F4BMDR
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8EKE67034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BMDR
  • Mileage 109,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 402A | HTD LTHR | ROOF | NAV 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Tuxedo Black Metallic

402A Equipment Group, FX Luxury Package, Trailer Tow Package, Leather Interior, Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Navigation, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Remote Start, 20 inch Wheels, 4WD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temp Control (EATC), Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 402A Luxury, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX Luxury Package, GVWR: 3,266 kg (7,200 lb) Payload Package, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Memory System, MyFord Touch, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close Switch, Power steering, PowerFold Colour-Keyed Power Heated Side Mirrors, Power-Sliding Rear-Window, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD Sony Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Painted.


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
155 amp alternator
Auto Locking Hubs
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package
Off-Road Suspension
3 Skid Plates
1570# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 109,111 KM
$31,750 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 57,987 KM
$37,975 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 58,629 KM
$57,475 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory