$34,454+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
2014 Ford F-150
FX4 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$34,454
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8410398
- Stock #: F4G17E
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF4EKF49059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4G17E
- Mileage 103,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4D SuperCrew 4WD 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Navigation, Moonroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, 10 Way Power Front Seats, Adjustable Pedals, Driver Memory Seat & Pedals, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 4WD, Fully Automatic Headlights, Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Odometer is 56117 kilometers below market average!
Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.