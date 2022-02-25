Menu
2014 Ford F-150

103,101 KM

Details Description Features

$34,454

+ tax & licensing
$34,454

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Crew Cab

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$34,454

+ taxes & licensing

103,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8410398
  • Stock #: F4G17E
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4EKF49059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4G17E
  • Mileage 103,101 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4D SuperCrew 4WD 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Navigation, Moonroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, 10 Way Power Front Seats, Adjustable Pedals, Driver Memory Seat & Pedals, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 4WD, Fully Automatic Headlights, Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Odometer is 56117 kilometers below market average!


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
155 amp alternator
Auto Locking Hubs
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package
Off-Road Suspension
3 Skid Plates
1570# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Parking Aid Sensor
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Pedals-Adjustable
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

