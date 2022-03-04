$31,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2014 Ford F-150
FX4 401A | 4WD | CREW CAB | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$31,888
- Listing ID: 8599541
- Stock #: F4HTNJ
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EKD96241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 401A | 4WD | CREW CAB | Moonroof 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Equipment Group 401A, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear View Camera with sensors, Power Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Telescoping Steering, SYNC Voice Activated System, Trailer Brake Controller, Power Moonroof, Fully Automatic Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Elect Locking Rear Axle, Tailgate Step, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Block Heater, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 401A Mid, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close Switch, Power Windows, Power-Sliding Rear-Window, Radio Data System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sunvisors w/Illuminated Mirrors, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tailgate Step, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Wheels: 20" FX Cast Aluminum Wheels.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
