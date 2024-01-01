2014 Ford F-250

Menu
Recent Arrival!

4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

White 2014 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel HPCR TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Details Description Features

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

298,778KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BT6EEB15390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23W2B14A
  • Mileage 298,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

White 2014 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel HPCR TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

