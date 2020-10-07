Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

50,516 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

SE ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

50,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5892351
  Stock #: F3M8NY
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ0EM175798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3M8NY
  • Mileage 50,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle Purchased and Serviced Regularly At Birchwood Ford. Super Fuel Efficient Vehicle and Low Kilometers !
2014 Ford Fiesta Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat SE New Tires.


Recent Arrival! 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the ST's looks, a positive feel to the clutch and shifter, a sporty and precise steering system, plenty of grip, pleasing performance, and sensible fuel economy. And, since this one's a hot-hatch, it's equally as capable of thrilling its driver at track day as it is hauling a load of groceries or camping gear or canine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
4 Cyl Engine

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

