2014 Ford Fiesta

66,581 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE ROOF | HTD SEATS | CMFRT PKG

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE ROOF | HTD SEATS | CMFRT PKG

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

66,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7977986
  • Stock #: F4B3PN
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ0EM218315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black w/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Fiesta SE ROOF | HTD SEATS | CMFRT PKG 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD Race Red

SE Appearance Package, Comfort Package, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Temp. Control, SYNC, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bumpers: body-colour, Comfort Package, Decklid Spoiler, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electronic Air Temperature Control (EATC), Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201B, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seat Cushions, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Occupant sensing airbag, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Capability, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Bumper w/Chrome Trimmed Bezel, Unique Fog Lamps, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" 8-Spoke Sparkle Silver Aluminum.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the ST's looks, a positive feel to the clutch and shifter, a sporty and precise steering system, plenty of grip, pleasing performance, and sensible fuel economy. And, since this one's a hot-hatch, it's equally as capable of thrilling its driver at track day as it is hauling a load of groceries or camping gear or canine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
tilt steering
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P185/60R15 BSW -inc: H-rated
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

