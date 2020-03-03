Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,021KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4789800
  • Stock #: 0894
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29EL385194
Exterior Colour
Oxford White (White)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black/Metal Grey (2W)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

JUST IN 2014 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK 2.0L FLEX FUEL MAKING IT VERY ECONOMIC. LOCAL MB VEHICLE. THIS FOCUS COMES EQUIPPED WITH COMMAND START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE. FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Selective service internet access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • 3.82 Axle Ratio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

