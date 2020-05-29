2014 Ford Focus

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Restriction Features

