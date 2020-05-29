+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
+ taxes & licensing
Eye Catching design, Nimble handling, good fuel economy and an upscale interior are just a few of the reasons why the 2014 Ford Focus ranks a notch above most other compact cars. Get this White Ford Focus SE and you wont regret it. The standard features of the Ford Focus SE include 2.0L I-4 160hp engine, 5-speed manual transmission with overdrive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS), side seat mounted airbags, curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, driver knee airbag, airbag occupancy sensor, air conditioning, 16" aluminum wheels, cruise control, ABS and driveline traction control, electronic stability. Enjoy Leather wrapped steering wheel, MyKey owner control feature, Trip computer, mp3, CD, am/fm, Black grille with chrome trim and a rear window defroster. Dont miss your chance to own this sleek car today. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1