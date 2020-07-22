Menu
2014 Ford Focus

87,609 KM

Details Description Features

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE *Local Trade/Heated Seats/Bluetooth*

2014 Ford Focus

SE *Local Trade/Heated Seats/Bluetooth*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

87,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5604762
  Stock #: F3AR87
  VIN: 1FADP3K29EL297455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AR87
  • Mileage 87,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Fuel Economy, Bluetooth, in a colour you won't miss! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
Locally Traded
Remote Keyless Entry
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

