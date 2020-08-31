Menu
2014 Ford Focus

154,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5778429
  • Stock #: 4139
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20EL328723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4139
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


 


2014 Ford Focus SE FWD, 15400KM  


**Manitoba Safety**


**Clean Title**


Features


AM/FM/CD


Bluetooth Connectivity 


Cruise Control 


HEATED seats 


Power Locks, Mirrors, Steering and Windows 


Voice Command/Recognition 


Traction Control


And More!!


 


Asking $7998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-XXXX

204-774-8900

