2014 Ford Focus

135,487 KM

Details

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE Mini Winnipeg Value Line Car

2014 Ford Focus

SE Mini Winnipeg Value Line Car

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

135,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6308370
  • Stock #: F3B9BD
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22EL358381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Metal Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B9BD
  • Mileage 135,487 KM

Vehicle Description

We have repaired the timing chain cover gasket, valve cover gasket so that you don't have to!
Mini Winnipeg Value Line Car! This vehicle may have some exterior imperfections but our technician team have deemed this as a good car for the road!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

