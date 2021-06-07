Menu
2014 Ford Focus

110,230 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7195232
  • Stock #: 1072
  • VIN: 1FADP3F23EL423416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1072
  • Mileage 110,230 KM

Vehicle Description


JUST IN 2014 FORD FOCUS SE!!!
The perfect around town go getter!!! Well Equipped with REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 110,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

