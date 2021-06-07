2014 Ford Focus

$6,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 1 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7277606

7277606 Stock #: F42VW6

F42VW6 VIN: 1FADP3K25EL314820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 105,116 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Safety Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.