2014 Ford Focus

175,000 KM

$9,172

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SE

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8296884
  • Stock #: F4DJFH
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28EL124908

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.82 Axle Ratio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

