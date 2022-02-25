2014 Ford Focus

$9,172 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8296884

8296884 Stock #: F4DJFH

F4DJFH VIN: 1FADP3F28EL124908

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.82 Axle Ratio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Safety Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

