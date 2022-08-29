$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2014 Ford Focus
SE HB **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9049372
- Stock #: P4397A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P4397A
- Mileage 82,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2014 Ford Focus SE HB **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Focus comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.