2014 Ford Focus

$5,976 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 8 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9618739

9618739 Stock #: F4XX9H

F4XX9H VIN: 1FADP3N2XEL140707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 187,840 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.85 Axle Ratio Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

