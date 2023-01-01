Menu
2014 Ford Focus

129,322 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635248
  • Stock #: 23063
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20EL187328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Race Red]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Metal Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23063
  • Mileage 129,322 KM

More inventory From Ride Time

2014 Ford Focus SE
 129,322 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+
 100,881 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai S
 93,301 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
