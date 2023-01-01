2014 Ford Focus

$12,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 5 2 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Metal Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XH3B

Mileage 74,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats glove box Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.82 Axle Ratio Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

