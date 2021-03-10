2014 Ford Fusion

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 5 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6726173

6726173 Stock #: 21162

21162 VIN: 1FA6P0H78E5388022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Tuxedo Black]

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,583 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.