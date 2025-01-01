Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Mustang

175,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12503794

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1746720660
  2. 1746720661
  3. 1746720661
  4. 1746720661
  5. 1746720661
  6. 1746720661
  7. 1746720661
  8. 1746720661
  9. 1746720661
  10. 1746720661
  11. 1746720662
  12. 1746720662
  13. 1746720662
  14. 1746720662
  15. 1746720662
  16. 1746720662
  17. 1746720662
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8CF0E5307582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 175,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2003 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2003 Ford Mustang GT 56,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Charger R/T for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Dodge Charger R/T 158,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 215,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2014 Ford Mustang