2014 Ford Mustang

91,852 KM

12673770

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
91,852KM
VIN 1ZVBP8FF8E5227362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 91,852 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5.0L V8 | 6-Speed Manual | Local Trade-In
Key Features:
5.0L V8 Iconic Power & Sound
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Package with Leather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Shaker Audio System
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth, AUX, and USB Connectivity
Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust
Keyless Entry


Top-Down Thrills, Classic Muscle:
With its throaty V8, manual transmission, and drop-top design, this Mustang GT Convertible is built for pure summer fun. Drop the top, fire it up, and enjoy the road the way it was meant to be driven.


Well-Cared-For Local Trade:
This Mustang comes to us as a local trade and has been well maintained. The Premium trim adds comfort and tech to match its performance, while the convertible setup makes it a true cruiser.


Our Take:
The 2014 Mustang GT Convertible is more than a carits an experience. Legendary performance, open-air freedom, and timeless style all in one. This ones ready to turn heads all summer long.


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

