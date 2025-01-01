$26,991+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
Convertible/Manual/Local/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 91,852 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5.0L V8 | 6-Speed Manual | Local Trade-In
Key Features:
5.0L V8 Iconic Power & Sound
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Package with Leather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Shaker Audio System
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth, AUX, and USB Connectivity
Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust
Keyless Entry
Top-Down Thrills, Classic Muscle:
With its throaty V8, manual transmission, and drop-top design, this Mustang GT Convertible is built for pure summer fun. Drop the top, fire it up, and enjoy the road the way it was meant to be driven.
Well-Cared-For Local Trade:
This Mustang comes to us as a local trade and has been well maintained. The Premium trim adds comfort and tech to match its performance, while the convertible setup makes it a true cruiser.
Our Take:
The 2014 Mustang GT Convertible is more than a carits an experience. Legendary performance, open-air freedom, and timeless style all in one. This ones ready to turn heads all summer long.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
