2014 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

