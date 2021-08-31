2014 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
The Ford Mustang features a facelift and comes out bigger, bolder, cleaner. It's a change, not just a tweak. The Mustang resembles a Steve McQueen Bullitt Mustang, its mouth shaped more like '70 Mustang than a '65. There's good head and leg room up front, and visibility through the windshield is good, especially for a low-slung coupe. Black in colour, this bad boy comes with a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228 engine. Safety equipment on Mustangs include front and front side airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, tire pressure monitor, and Ford's MyKey system, which allows car owners (parents) to limit the speed and sound system volume, when they hand the keys over to others (teenagers). Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
