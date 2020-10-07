2014 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply* Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.