2014 GMC Acadia

93,128 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLE1 BACK UP CAM | 8 PASSENGER

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

93,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6338525
  • Stock #: F3P8DD
  • VIN: 1GKKRNED8EJ190157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P8DD
  • Mileage 93,128 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 BACK UP CAM | 8 PASSENGER 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic FWD Black

FWD, 2nd Row Flat Folding 60/40 Split Bench w/SmartSlide, 8 Passenger Seat Configuration, Integral Blind Spot Mirror, Rear Park Assist w/Sensor Indicator, Rear Vision Camera, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, StabiliTrak, Vehicle Theft-Deterrent System.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

