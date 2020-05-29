+ taxes & licensing
204-774-4444
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 58,101 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. The SLE trim adds some nice features to this Sierra while retaining a great value. A few features include a color radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, USB ports, an SD card slot, and an aux jack, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, a rear vision camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.67 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $27405 ). See dealer for details.
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3