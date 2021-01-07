Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

129,557 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All-Terrain 4x4 Crew Cab | Touchscreen Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All-Terrain 4x4 Crew Cab | Touchscreen Nav

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6510018
  • Stock #: 210072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM's for the year w/129,557, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 5.3L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*All-Terrain Edition,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels,Quicksilver Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Off-Road Suspension Package,Trailering Package w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Assist Steps,Molded Splash Guards,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Custom Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 190,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
 25,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 40,523 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory