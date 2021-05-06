Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

113,848 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7079557
  • Stock #: F3VW7W
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC4EZ390016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VW7W
  • Mileage 113,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
engine temperature
Driver Information Centre
SUNSHADES
fuel level
head restraints
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
Assist handle
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
Defogger
front passenger
manual day/night
adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
windshield and side window
Mirror
(folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
12V DC
2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization
6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer
Rear 60/40 folding bench
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
express down on all other windows
inside rear-view
power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down
voltage
warning messages & advanced vehicle information display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

