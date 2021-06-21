Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

128,904 KM

Details Description Features

$33,336

+ tax & licensing
$33,336

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$33,336

+ taxes & licensing

128,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7453856
  • Stock #: F44XA6
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG153492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44XA6
  • Mileage 128,904 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Blue

Odometer is 17822 kilometers below market average!

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Leather, 4.2" Colour Display Driver Information Centre, 40/20/40 Heated Front Split Bench Seat, Bose Speaker System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLT Preferred Package, SLT Premium Package, Trailering Package, Wheels: 20" Chrome Aluminum.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
IntelliLink
SD card slot
Audio system
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
auxiliary jack
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
8" colour touch screen with AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 with USB ports
hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio an

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

