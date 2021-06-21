Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

88,878 KM

Details Description Features

$30,220

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,220

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7559674
  3. 7559674
  4. 7559674
  5. 7559674
  6. 7559674
  7. 7559674
  8. 7559674
  9. 7559674
  10. 7559674
  11. 7559674
Contact Seller

$30,220

+ taxes & licensing

88,878KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7559674
  • Stock #: F3WHR2
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC4EZ376844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Green Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3WHR2
  • Mileage 88,878 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Emerald Green Metallic

4.2" Colour Display Driver Information Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Single Zone Climate Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio System Controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
engine temperature
Driver Information Centre
SUNSHADES
fuel level
head restraints
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
Assist handle
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
Defogger
front passenger
manual day/night
adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
windshield and side window
Mirror
(folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
12V DC
2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization
6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer
Rear 60/40 folding bench
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
express down on all other windows
inside rear-view
power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down
voltage
warning messages & advanced vehicle information display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Nissan 370Z Cou...
 22,079 KM
$33,910 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 70,415 KM
$16,526 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Man...
 7,899 KM
$48,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory