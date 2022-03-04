Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

135,355 KM

Details Description Features

$24,750

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

4WD Double Cab Standard Box 4WD | SIERRA APP. PKG | V6

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

135,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8516039
  • Stock #: F4H25F
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH9EZ127333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4H25F
  • Mileage 135,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 4WD | SIERRA APP. PKG | V6 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Onyx Black

Sierra Appearance Package, Trailering Package, Fully Automatic Headlights, Tilt Steering, Rear Step Bumper, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black/Dark Ash w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Audio Speakers, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Frame Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Fully Automatic Headlights, Jet Black Steering Wheel & Column, Manual Tilt Wheel w/Theft-Deterrent Locking Feature, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Colour Display, Rear Step Bumper, Sierra Appearance Package, Single Zone Climate Control, Solar-Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Package, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 17" x 8" Stainless Steel Clad.
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
OnStar delete
Rear child security locks
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Cruise control -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Defogger, windshield and side window
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Climate control, single zone
Driver information centre, 3.5-inch monochromatic display -inc: warning messages & basic vehicle information display
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Steering wheel and column, jet black
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Steering wheel, manual tilt -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Rear full folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
6'6" pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Engine, 4.3L V6 EcoTec3 with active fuel management, direct injection and variable valve timing (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
Cargo tie downs (4), upper
Wheel arch moldings, black
Intermittent Wipers
Rear bench seats
(6) audio speakers
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Door handles, black
Bumper, front, chrome
Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
Grille surround, chrome
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Lights, front, halogen projector
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, black, manual folding
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

