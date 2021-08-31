+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
JUST IN 2014 GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE CREW CAB 6.6L FULLY LOADED LIKE A SLT MODEL. THIS TRUCK IS CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT COMES WITH COMMAND START, LEATHER SEATS AND WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS FRONT AND BACK. THIS TRUCK HAS THE DENALI WHEELS, AFTER MARKET REAR AIR BAGS, BACK RACK, BED LINER BOX, AND MUCH MORE. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION ON THE TRUCK AND ITS READY TO WORK. THIS TRUCK WON'T LAST LONG SO DONT MISS OUT ON THIS PLATINUM DEAL.
