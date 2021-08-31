Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

262,013 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 2500

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 7868535
  2. 7868535
  3. 7868535
  4. 7868535
  5. 7868535
  6. 7868535
  7. 7868535
  8. 7868535
  9. 7868535
  10. 7868535
  11. 7868535
  12. 7868535
  13. 7868535
  14. 7868535
  15. 7868535
  16. 7868535
  17. 7868535
  18. 7868535
  19. 7868535
  20. 7868535
  21. 7868535
  22. 7868535
  23. 7868535
  24. 7868535
  25. 7868535
  26. 7868535
  27. 7868535
  28. 7868535
  29. 7868535
  30. 7868535
  31. 7868535
  32. 7868535
  33. 7868535
  34. 7868535
  35. 7868535
  36. 7868535
  37. 7868535
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

262,013KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868535
  • Stock #: 1130
  • VIN: 1GT120C87EF129048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 262,013 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2014 GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE CREW CAB 6.6L FULLY LOADED LIKE A SLT MODEL. THIS TRUCK IS CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT COMES WITH COMMAND START, LEATHER SEATS AND WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS FRONT AND BACK. THIS TRUCK HAS THE DENALI WHEELS, AFTER MARKET REAR AIR BAGS, BACK RACK, BED LINER BOX, AND MUCH MORE. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION ON THE TRUCK AND ITS READY TO WORK. THIS TRUCK WON'T LAST LONG SO DONT MISS OUT ON THIS PLATINUM DEAL.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 124,692 KM
$24,599 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Sonata GL
 174,000 KM
$5,884 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 147,301 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory