Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 5183333
  2. 5183333
  3. 5183333
  4. 5183333
  5. 5183333
  6. 5183333
  7. 5183333
  8. 5183333
  9. 5183333
  10. 5183333
  11. 5183333
  12. 5183333
  13. 5183333
  14. 5183333
  15. 5183333
  16. 5183333
  17. 5183333
Contact Seller

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,500KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5183333
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK1E6169049
Exterior Colour
Carbon Black Metallic (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $115.60 bi-weekly over 60 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround, and deep centre console
  • Mirror, inside rear-view auto dimming
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info
  • Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
  • Lighting, front halogen fog lights
  • Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Chrome accents for headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Fascia, body colour front & rear
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
  • Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent
  • Console, centre -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
  • Cup holders, (1) bottle holder in each door
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display
  • Power outlets, (4) auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
  • Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Alternator, 120 amp
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
  • Emissions, federal
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
  • GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Seating, 4-way driver with manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  • Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum
  • Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Famous Motors

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 3 Series 323i
 125,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 104,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory