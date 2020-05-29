2014 GMC Terrain

- Additional Features
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
- 3.53 Axle Ratio
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Door handles, body colour
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
- Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
- Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround, and deep centre console
- Mirror, inside rear-view auto dimming
- Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info
- Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
- Lighting, front halogen fog lights
- Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Chrome accents for headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Fascia, body colour front & rear
- Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
- Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent
- Console, centre -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
- Cup holders, (1) bottle holder in each door
- Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display
- Power outlets, (4) auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
- Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Alternator, 120 amp
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
- Emissions, federal
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
- GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Seating, 4-way driver with manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
- Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
- Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum
- Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
