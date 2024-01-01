Menu
2014 Heartland Sundance
3200 ES6 | HUGE LIVING ROOM | GREAT VALUE!!
$19,988 + tax & licensing
SUPER SPACIOUS | TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT | GREAT CONDITION ! | Fresh Water Tank Capacity 47.0 Gallons Grey Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons Black Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RVs are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge! This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today! DP#0038

2014 Heartland Sundance

3200 ES6 | HUGE LIVING ROOM | GREAT VALUE!!

Used
VIN 5SFSG3225AE204038

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Stock # TT24007
  • Mileage 0

Fresh Water Tank Capacity 47.0 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg's Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge!

This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!

DP#0038

Water Heater

Spare Tire

AWNING
Microwave
Exterior Shower
Propane Tank
Ladder
Toilet
Shower
Air Conditioner(Roof)
RANGE HOOD
Stabilizer Jacks
Queen Bed
Furnace
Ceiling Fans/Vents
Sofa Bed/Daveno
Electrical Hookup
Stereo
TV Antenna
Convection Oven

