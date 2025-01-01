Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2014 Honda Accord

149,395 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L w/Navi Leather | Sunroof | V6 | Navigation | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
13327880

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L w/Navi Leather | Sunroof | V6 | Navigation | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13327880
  2. 13327880
  3. 13327880
  4. 13327880
  5. 13327880
  6. 13327880
  7. 13327880
  8. 13327880
  9. 13327880
  10. 13327880
  11. 13327880
  12. 13327880
  13. 13327880
  14. 13327880
  15. 13327880
  16. 13327880
  17. 13327880
  18. 13327880
  19. 13327880
  20. 13327880
  21. 13327880
  22. 13327880
  23. 13327880
  24. 13327880
  25. 13327880
Contact Seller

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,395KM
VIN 1HGCT2B81EA800084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tiger Eye Pearl
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring Tonneau Cover | Leather | Running Boards | 2x sets of tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring Tonneau Cover | Leather | Running Boards | 2x sets of tires 45,553 KM $46,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Passport TrailSport Leather | Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Power Tailgate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Passport TrailSport Leather | Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Power Tailgate 72,544 KM $46,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg V6 | Low Mileage | Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg V6 | Low Mileage | Leather 138,174 KM $20,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Honda Accord