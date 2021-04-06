Menu
2014 Honda Accord

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Sedan Touring

Sedan Touring

Location

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895338
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F92EA804534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost new to used, this 2014 Honda Accord Touring with only 65000km is ready to take on a runabout. Efficient runabout and quality build are the key benefits to this 2014 Honda Accord coupled with style and technology in this Touring edition. Well proportioned design to maximize cargo space for the modern sleek interior. The handling is crisp with efficient V4 Engine and responsive automatic transmission. The vehicle boasts of classy style, loads of features and comfortable quiet ride. Highest safety rating in industry. You do not want to miss out on this amazing vehicle and amazing offer.

Guaranteed Approval*BEST RATE* BEST TERM*No Down Payment* OAC

Apply Today to Get Approved. : www.citicarcanada.com/finnancing

Notable Features

= Super Low Low KM

= Lane Watch Camera

= Navigation/GPS

= Wide Back-Up Camera

= Run roof/Moon roof

= Ino-Entertainment Dual screens

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

Call Dealer

