Almost new to used, this 2014 Honda Accord Touring with only 65000km is ready to take on a runabout. Efficient runabout and quality build are the key benefits to this 2014 Honda Accord coupled with style and technology in this Touring edition. Well proportioned design to maximize cargo space for the modern sleek interior. The handling is crisp with efficient V4 Engine and responsive automatic transmission. The vehicle boasts of classy style, loads of features and comfortable quiet ride. Highest safety rating in industry. You do not want to miss out on this amazing vehicle and amazing offer.
Notable Features
= Super Low Low KM
= Lane Watch Camera
= Navigation/GPS
= Wide Back-Up Camera
= Run roof/Moon roof
= Ino-Entertainment Dual screens
