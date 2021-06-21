2014 Honda Accord

Sale $20,254 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 2 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,244 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

