2014 Honda Accord

43,244 KM

Details Description Features

$20,254

+ tax & licensing
$20,254

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Touring Leather - Navi - LaneWatch - Bluetooth

2014 Honda Accord

Touring Leather - Navi - LaneWatch - Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$20,254

+ taxes & licensing

43,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7435232
  • Stock #: F44RNH
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F90EA806024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44RNH
  • Mileage 43,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

