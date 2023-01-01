Menu
2014 Honda Accord

88,000 KM

Details Description

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Htd Seats, Rmt Start, Rear View Cam!

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Htd Seats, Rmt Start, Rear View Cam!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638095
  • Stock #: SCV8256
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F55EA807585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8256
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW K!!!, ONLY 88K!!! VERY NICELY APPOINTED HONDA ACCORD! *** HEATED SEATS + COMMAND START + FUEL SIPPING 2.4L VTEC!!! LOCALLY OWNED AND METICULOUSLY SERVICED IN WINNIPEG!!!! *** Pride of ownership is definitely evident here! This vehicle has been meticulously maintained and it shows! Super low KM, JDM reliability, and fuel sipping 2.4L VTEC- what more could you want?! This exceptional Accord is loaded with features like Multistage HEATED SEATS......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Colour-Matched Decklid Spoiler......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Large 8 Inch Display......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Dual Zone Climate Control......REMOTE START......Econ Mode......Dual Port Exhaust System......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)...... Fog Lights......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This gorgeous 2014 Honda Accord Sport comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fitted all weather Accord mats! Yes, Really, JUST 88,000km! Now priced to sell at Just $20,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
