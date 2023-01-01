Menu
2014 Honda Civic

94,272 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

94,272KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546023
  • Stock #: 23W1E86A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F7XEH002802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 23W1E86A
  • Mileage 94,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Leather, Leather.

Odometer is 31235 kilometers below market average! Black 2014 Honda Civic Touring FWD 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-XXXX

204-284-7650

