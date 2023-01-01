$19,997+ tax & licensing
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
94,272KM
Used
- Stock #: 23W1E86A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F7XEH002802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 94,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Leather.
Odometer is 31235 kilometers below market average! Black 2014 Honda Civic Touring FWD 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
