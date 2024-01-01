$15,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F42EH045844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Crimson Red Pearl]
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24177A
- Mileage 119,550 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 67,523 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLE 63,944 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4,008 KM $65,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2014 Honda Civic