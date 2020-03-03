Menu
2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX *SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - LANEWATCH - HONDALINK*

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX *SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - LANEWATCH - HONDALINK*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4701090
  • Stock #: 011866
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F56EH011866
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*JUST ARRIVED - WELL EQUIPPED LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE IN* This sporty sedan includes power heated seats, power sunroof, LCD display with rear view camera and Honda`s LaneWatch blind spot camera, Honda Link infotainment, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, power heated mirrors, smart-key remote entry with push button start, traction control, alloy wheels and more! Honda style and quality at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $57 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and free credit approval! We offer straight forward pricing... No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price... WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors... New Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $2866.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

