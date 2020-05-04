2014 Honda Civic

- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
-
- Sport tuned suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front splash guards
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
- Systems Monitor
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Regular Amplifier
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- Wheels w/Machined Accents
- HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
- Wing Spoiler
- Smart Device Integration
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
- Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
- 4.76 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.