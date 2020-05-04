Menu
2014 Honda Civic

coupe si

2014 Honda Civic

coupe si

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959564
  • Stock #: 07720
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A58EH100844
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White (White)
Interior Colour
Black/Red (B2)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

This car is sure to make you say WOW.... The 2014 Civic SI Coupe has one of the best styles out there. Beautiful color combination and this car is loaded with Navigation, rear camera, heated seats, push button start and much more.
This car comes from White Rock Honda in Surrey, BC and has been highway driven.
Runs and drives excellent.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Systems Monitor
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Regular Amplifier
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Wheels w/Machined Accents
  • HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
  • Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • 4.76 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming ...

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

