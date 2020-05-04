2014 Honda Civic

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front splash guards

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Automatic Air Conditioning

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Systems Monitor

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fixed Rear Windows

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Regular Amplifier

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Wheels w/Machined Accents

HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access

Wing Spoiler

Smart Device Integration

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment

Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

4.76 Axle Ratio

Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming ...

