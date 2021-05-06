Menu
2014 Honda Civic

48,364 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/LOW KILOMETRES

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7090579
  • Stock #: 24899a
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46EH024950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,364 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Honda Civic LX for only $12,900****** * ONLY 48,364 KILOMETRES * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** EXPERIENCE the Honda RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this GORGEOUS black 2014 Honda Civic LX! Nicely equipped with options such as HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more. Visit us today! On sale for $13,900 cash, or JUST $12,900 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
