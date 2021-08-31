Menu
2014 Honda Civic

133,044 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Push Button | Remote Start | Bluetooth |

EX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Push Button | Remote Start | Bluetooth |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,044KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7689097
  • Stock #: F438UV
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F51EH004825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F438UV
  • Mileage 133,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced and Sunroof! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Aftermarket Remote Start
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Start
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Engine-4 Cyl
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Transmission-CVT

