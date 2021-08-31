2014 Honda Civic

$16,990 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 7 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8029840

8029840 Stock #: F4BENC

F4BENC VIN: 2HGFG4A51EH100250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 90,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.76 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels w/Machined Accents Wing Spoiler Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Navigation System PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming ... Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.