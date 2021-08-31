+ taxes & licensing
This Local 2014 Honda Civic Si Coupe is powered by a 2.4L Inline-4 DOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Black Cloth, Navigation System, Taffeta White Aero Kit Package (NH578), Taffeta White Front Underbody Spoiler (NH578), Taffeta White Rear Underbody Spoiler (NH578), Taffeta White Side Underbody Spoiler (NH578) and so much more!
This Honda Civic is 56,053 kilometers below market average!
Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
