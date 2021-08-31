Menu
2014 Honda Civic

90,753 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Si HFP KIT | NAVI | SUNROOF

2014 Honda Civic

Si HFP KIT | NAVI | SUNROOF

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,753KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8029840
  • Stock #: F4BENC
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A51EH100250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,753 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2014 Honda Civic Si Coupe is powered by a 2.4L Inline-4 DOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Black Cloth, Navigation System, Taffeta White Aero Kit Package (NH578), Taffeta White Front Underbody Spoiler (NH578), Taffeta White Rear Underbody Spoiler (NH578), Taffeta White Side Underbody Spoiler (NH578) and so much more!

This Honda Civic is 56,053 kilometers below market average!


Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.76 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Wing Spoiler
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming ...
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

