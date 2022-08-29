$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan EX **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9308965
- Stock #: P4527
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Honda Civic Sedan EX **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S), and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.