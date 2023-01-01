Menu
2014 Honda Civic

161,999 KM

Details Description Features

$15,200

+ tax & licensing
$15,200

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX Coupe

2014 Honda Civic

EX Coupe

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 9457645
  2. 9457645
$15,200

+ taxes & licensing

161,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9457645
  • Stock #: F4WEER
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B5XEH001094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 161,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: dual-mode paddle shifters,
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Locks
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Siri Eyes Free compatibili...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

