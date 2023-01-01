2014 Honda CR-V

$23,004 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 6 3 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,633 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.44 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs) Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Immobilizer Compass Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ... Additional Features Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

