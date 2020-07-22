+ taxes & licensing
This Honda CR-V has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function.* Drive Your Honda CR-V EX in Luxury with These Packages*Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2014 Honda CR-V is as comfortable mushing through unplowed streets as it is circling the flea market ready to haul home some vintage antiques. Excellent fuel economy, a very reasonable price, and a near flawless repair record should seal the deal.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a tried-and-true CR-V today!
