2014 Honda CR-V

97,522 KM

Details Description Features

$19,777

+ tax & licensing
$19,777

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$19,777

+ taxes & licensing

97,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5646207
  • Stock #: 19840A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H58EH133490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19840A
  • Mileage 97,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function.* Drive Your Honda CR-V EX in Luxury with These Packages*Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2014 Honda CR-V is as comfortable mushing through unplowed streets as it is circling the flea market ready to haul home some vintage antiques. Excellent fuel economy, a very reasonable price, and a near flawless repair record should seal the deal.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a tried-and-true CR-V today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

